ICSI CSEET Result 2022 releasing today at icsi.edu, here’s how to check

Institute of Company Secretaries of India will release ICSI CSEET Result 2022 on November 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu. The result will be released by the Institute at 4 pm today.

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICSI CSEET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of CS Executive Entrance Test, November, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute soon after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates, read the official notice. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of ICSI.