ICSI December 2022 Executive result out on icsi.edu, get link to check result
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced Company Secretary (CS) Executive results today, February 25 at 2 pm. Candidates can check the ICSI CS executive result on the official website at icsi.edu. For live updates click here.
The ICSI CS Professional exam result was announced at 11 am.
The e-result-cum-marks statement for the executive programme exam will be posted on the official website as soon as the results are announced. Candidates must use their e-result-cum-marks statement for their reference, use, and records because they won't receive a physical copy of it.
Here's the direct link to check the ICSI CS Executive result
ICSI result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the result link
Key in your application number and date of birth
ICSI result will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.