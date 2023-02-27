IGNOU TEE December 2022 result out at ignou.ac.in, direct link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU TEE December 2022 result today, February 27. Candidates can download the IGNOU Term End December 2022 Exam Result at www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates can download the IGNOU TEE December 2022 result through their Enrolment Number.

The December TEE examination was conducted from December 2, 2022, till January 9, 2023. IGNOU TEE examination was conducted on two shifts- the first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download the result

IGNOU TEE December 2022 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the Term End and then on “December 2022 Exam Result (New)”

Key in your login details

your TEE December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.