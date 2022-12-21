IIM CAT Result 2022 declared at iimcat.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

Indian Institutes of Management has declared IIM CAT Result 2022 on December 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Admission Test can check the result on the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official website, CAT 2022 results have been declared at 5 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Candidates can now download their official CAT 2022 scorecards by logging into the 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' section. To login, please use the same login Id and password that have been used while registering for CAT 2022.

The examination was conducted on November 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam conducted by the Institute can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IIM CAT Result 2022

IIM CAT Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on IIM CAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM CAT.