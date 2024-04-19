JAC 10th Matric Results 2024: 90.39% pass Jharkhand Board class 10 exam, details inside

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released the Class 10th or Matric examination results on April 19, 2024. Students can check the scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council officials held a press conference to announce the JAC 10th results. (HT file)

The Jharkhand Academic Council officials held a press conference to announce the JAC 10th results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the JAC Matric results.

JAC 10th Matric Results 2024 LIVE Updates

The pass percentage of the JAC 10th examination as announced by the officials is 90.39 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 89.70 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 91 percent. This year girls have performed better than boys.

The matric exams were conducted from February 6th to 26th, 2024, and more than 4 lakh students appeared for the exam which was conducted in the morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM.

In order to pass, students will need to secure a minimum of 33% in the overall percentage. In 2023, JAC released the Matric results on May 23. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent in the matric exams.

How to check JAC 10th matric results:

* Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

* Open the Matric result result link on the home page

* Enter your credentials and log in

* Check your result

* Download your results and keep a printout for further need