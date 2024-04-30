 JAC 12th Result 2024: Zeenat Parween tops Arts stream, check toppers list here - Hindustan Times
JAC 12th Result 2024: Zeenat Parween tops Arts stream, check toppers list here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2024 01:18 PM IST

JAC 12th Result 2024 has been declared. Check details of Jharkhand Board Class 12 results here.

Pratibha Saha topped the commerce stream with 474 marks. Sneha from Ursuline Inter College Ranchi topped the science stream with 491 marks. Zeenat Parween topped the Arts stream with 472 marks in the JAC 12th results 2024 that were declared on April 30, 2024.

Students can enter details such as their roll codes and roll numbers on the websites to check the results.(HT file)
Students can enter details such as their roll codes and roll numbers on the websites to check the results.(HT file)

Jharkhand Academic Council declared the JAC 12th Results 2024 and students can check the scores on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

The Jharkhand Academic Council officials held a press conference to announce the JAC 12th results. Details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information were shared at the press conference, along with the declaration of the JAC 12th results. Students can enter details such as their roll codes and roll numbers on the websites to check the results.

The pass percentages of the three streams are as follows: Science stream pass percentage is 72.70%, Arts stream pass percentage is 93.16%, and Commerce stream pass percentage is 90.60%.

JAC Class 12 Board exams were conducted from February 6th to 26th, 2024. Close to 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 Board exams. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. The exams were conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

Steps to check JAC 12th board results:

Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Find the Class 12th board result link on the homepage

Furnish your credentials and submit

Check your result

Download your results and take a printout of the same for future needs

News / Education / Exam Results / JAC 12th Result 2024: Zeenat Parween tops Arts stream, check toppers list here
