JEE Main 2022 result: 14 students score 100 percentile in session 1, check list

  • JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results have been announced. This year 14 candidates scoured 100 percentile in session 1.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Results. The JEE Mains Session 1 result is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first session's examination was conducted from June 24 to June 30 . The answer key was released on July 2. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was till July 4, 2022. The final answer key was released on July 6, 2022. This year a total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination, while 769589 appearing for the examination.

The Examination was conducted at 588 examination centres in 407 Cities including 17 cities outside India.

Candidates who received 100 NTA Score in Session - 1 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.):

NameState
JASTI YASHWANTH V V STelangana 
SARTHAK MAHESHWARHaryana 
ANIKET CHATTOPADHYAYTelangana
DHEERAJ KURUKUNDATelangana
KOYYANA SUHASAndhra Pradesh 
KUSHAGRA SRIVASTAVAJharkhand
MRINAL GARGPUNJAB
SNEHA PAREEKASSAM
NAVYARAJASTHAN
PENIKALAPATI RAVI KISHOREAndhra Pradesh
POLISETTY KARTHIKEYAAndhra Pradesh
BOYA HAREN SATHVIKKARNATAKA
SAUMITRA GARGUttar Pradesh 
RUPESH BIYANITelangana

The ranks of the candidates will be announced following the end of both sessions of the JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination, taking into account the best of the two NTA Scores in accordance with the policy already made.

