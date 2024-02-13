 JEE Main 2024 result declared; know how to check results at jeemain.nta.ac.in - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main 2024 result declared; know how to check results at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 result declared; know how to check results at jeemain.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 13, 2024 08:11 AM IST

NTA announces JEE Main 2024 session one results at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session one on February 12. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2024 session one examination through the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their JEE Main 2024 session one result using their applictaion number and date of birth. JEE Main 2024 latest updates.

Steps to check JEE Main 2024 session one result
Steps to check JEE Main 2024 session one result

JEE Main result 2024 scorecard link

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

JEE Main 2024's first session was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. On the first day, the BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) test was conducted; on all other days, the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam was conducted. A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test.

JEE Main 2024 session one result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the session one result

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Check the results and take a printout of them for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On