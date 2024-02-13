JEE Main 2024 result declared; know how to check results at jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session one on February 12. Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Main 2024 session one examination through the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their JEE Main 2024 session one result using their applictaion number and date of birth. JEE Main 2024 latest updates. Steps to check JEE Main 2024 session one result

JEE Main 2024's first session was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. On the first day, the BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) test was conducted; on all other days, the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam was conducted. A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test.

JEE Main 2024 session one result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the session one result

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Check the results and take a printout of them for future reference.