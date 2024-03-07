 JEE Main 2024 session 2 result announced, direct link to check - Hindustan Times
JEE Main 2024 session 2 result announced, direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Candidates can go to the examination website, jeemain.nta.ac.in and check scorecards of Architecture and Planning papers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Candidates can go to the examination website, jeemain.nta.ac.in and check scorecards of Architecture and Planning papers. Links have been provided below. JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result live updates.

NTA JEE Main paper 2 result announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result direct link

Results of the Engineering (BE/BTech paper 1) examination were announced earlier this month.

Architecture and Planning aspirants can check JEE Main results on jeemain.nta.ac.in using their application numbers and date of birth.

As informed by the NTA, a total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination for session 1, of whom 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates took the test.

JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result: Steps to check

Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the JEE Main 2024 session 1, paper 2 scorecard download link (BArch/BPlanning).

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Log in and check your result.

The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was held on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. For further information, check the official website of JEE Main 2024.

