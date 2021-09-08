JEE Main session 4 result 2021: Know how to check NTA score
JEE main session 4 result 2021 is expected anytime soon. The result will be released on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). This is the last session of the engineering exam. The exam is usually held twice, however, this year the government doubled the number of sessions in order to give more chances to students to improve their scores.
Candidates can secure admission in NITs, CFTIs and other engineering institutes through this exam.
Top 2,50,000 candidates of JEE main 2021 will be shortlisted to appear for the IIT entrance exam called JEE advanced.
JEE main 2021 result session 4: Know how to check
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Click on the JEE main 2021 session 4 result
- Enter the exam session, application number, date of birth
- Submit the details
- Download the JEE main 2021 result copy
The exam was held from August 26 to September 1. On September 8, the NTA has released the final answer key of the exam. Candidates who had appeared for exam can check the final answer key through the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key was released on September 6, 2021.