JEE Mains Result 2021: Five candidates score perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared JEE Mains Result 2021 for Paper 2. A total of five candidates have secured a perfect 100 percentile in Paper 2 our of which 3 candidates are of Paper 2A and 2 candidates of Paper 2B. The direct link to check the result is available on the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Agency along with the result has also declared the state topped for B.Arch and B.Planning papers as well. A total of 29004 candidates have appeared for September B.Arch examination and 10551 candidates have appeared in the B.Planning examination, as per the official notice.

B.Arch (Paper-2A) and B.Planning (Paper-2B) examination were conducted on September 2, 2021, across the country at various exam centers. The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, and Gujarati along with Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

JEE Mains Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Result for Paper 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.