JEECUP 2021: UP JEE results declared at jeecup.nic.in, counselling from Sept 14

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the result of UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE)-2021. Candidates who appeared for the UPJEE 2021 can check their results on the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in.

UPJEE 2021 was held from August 31 to September 4.

Direct link to check JEECUP result 2021



How to check JEECUP result 2021:

Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "RESULT 2021 ALL GROUPS"

Submit roll number, date of birth and security pin

The result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take its print out.

Candidates will be provided institution and course on the basis of the merit, choice, reservation and UPJEE-2021 result through online counselling website at jeecup.nic.in.

The first round of counselling is scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 16.

The entrance exam is held for admission to diploma courses at various polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

For more details and counselling schedule read below: