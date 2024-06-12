JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Date: Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 results expected in next two days

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Class 10 result is expected in the next two days, officials of the board have told Hindustan Times. When released, students can check their marks by visiting the official website of the board, jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 10th result 2024 live updates. JKBOSE 10th Result 2024 Date: Check official update here(HT file)

Earlier today, the JKBOSE posted on its official X (Twitter) page that rumours regarding the declaration of her Class 10 result are not true

“As and when the results will be declared, the same will be updated on our official website i.e. http://jkbose.nic.in,” the board said.

After the official announcement, the students can check the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10th result by using their roll numbers and registration numbers. They must follow the steps mentioned below to download the marks sheets-

JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: Steps to check Class 10 results

Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

Open the results page given on the home page.

Find and open the JKBOSE 10th result 2024 link.

Enter your login credentials – roll number, registration number

Log in to the website.

Check and download the Jammu and Kashmir board Class 10 result.

This year, the Jammu and Kashmir board conducted the Class 10th final exam from March 11 to April 4 in the soft zone. For students in the hard zone, the exam was held from April 4 to May 9, 202. The papers were held in single shifts from 11 am onwards.

The results of the JKBOSE Class 12 final exam results have already been declared.

In order to pass the JKBOSE board Class 10 exam, a candidate must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall.

Those who fail to qualify the exam by scoring the minimum marks will have another opportunity to pass Class 10 through the supplementary examination, the details of which will be shared soon along with the procedure to apply for scrutiny of the result.

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)