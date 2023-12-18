JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result out at jkssb.nic.in, 391 candidates qualified

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the list of candidates who qualified PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department). The PST/PET examination was conducted today, December 18 at Gulshan Ground Jammu. The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website at jkssb.nic.in. A total of 391 candidates have qualified the PET/PST examination 2023. JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result out at jkssb.nic.in

“The list of candidates who have qualified the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 conducted on 18-12-2023 at Gulshan Ground, Jammu is hereby notified for the information of candidates as Annexure A to this Notice”, reads the official notice.

JKSSB SI PET/PST result 2023: How to check

To check the list of qualified candidates follow the steps given below:

Visit the official weht bsite of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

On the homepage click on “Notice regarding Conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test(PET) for the post of Sub Inspector, Home Department”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list of qualified candidates

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.