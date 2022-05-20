JPSC AE Mains result 2021 declared at jpsc.gov.in, direct link here

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2019 results. Candidates can access and download the result merit list from the jpsc.gov.in website.

JPSC held the Combined Assistant Engineer Main test for candidates who passed the Preliminary exam on October 22-24, 2021. The merit list comprises the roll numbers of the selected applicants who are eligible to participate in the interview round.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 542 Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical) posts in various departments of the Jharkhand government.

JPSC AE Mains result 2021: Know how to check

Visit official website jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for Combined AE exam

A pdf will appear on the screen

Check your result and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

