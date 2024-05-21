Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024: 35.25% pass, steps to check scores, other details

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the April/May examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. A total of 1,49,824 candidates registered and of them 1,48,942 appeared for the exam. Overall 52,505 candidates passed the exam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Pass Percentage details:

According to the official notification, 35.25% of students have passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2024. A total of 1,49,824 candidates registered and of them 1,48,942 appeared for the exam. Overall 52,505 candidates passed the exam.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 LIVE Updates

Gender-wise performance details:

Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 40.44% when compared to that of boys at 31.31%. This year a total of 84,632 boys appeared for the Karnataka PUC supply examination out of which 26,496 boys passed. A total of 64310 girls appeared for the examination out of which 26009 girl candidates passed.

Stream-wise performance details:

The arts stream secured a pass percentage of 22.24%, the Commerce stream with a pass percentage of 22.06% and the pass percentage of the Science stream is 56.16%.

This year 52120 candidates of the Arts stream appeared for the examination out of which 11,589 students passed. 39,474 candidates of the commerce stream appeared for the exam of which 8709 students passed. From the Science stream, 57,348 students appeared for the exam out of which 32,207 students passed.

Candidates need to note that the scanned copy of the answer sheet application will begin today, May 21, 2024, onwards and will close on May 23, 2024.

Steps to check scores