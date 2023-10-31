Karnataka PGCET 2023 result expected soon, revised answer key released

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has issued revised answer key of the postgraduate common entrance test or PGCET 2023. Candidates can check MBA, MCA and MTech answer keys on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in or on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Karnataka PGCET 2023 result expected soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The answer key is available in the PGCET tab under the admissions section.

Before this, provisional answer key of the test was released on September 29.

Next, KEA is expected to publish results of the Karnataka PGCET. When declared, candidates can check their results by following these steps:

How to check PGCET result 2023

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Go to the admission tab, and then open the PGCET 2023 link.

Go to the result page and login with your credentials.

Check and download your result.

Take a printout of the page for future uses.

KEA conducted Karnataka PGCET on September 23 and 24, 2023.

On the first day, there was a single shift – from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and on the second day, PGCET was held in two shifts – from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

PGCET is a test is held for admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ MTech/ MArch courses at participating institutions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON