KCET 2023 Result declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has declared KCET 2023 Result on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and also on Karnataka results website karresults.nic.in. KCET Results 2023 Live Updates KCET 2023 Result declared at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here (Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)

The results were declared by Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar through a press conference conducted by KEA at KEA office at 9.30 am. The link was activated at 11 am. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

KCET 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official link - karresults.nic.in.

Click on KCET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for KCET examination this year. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted in the state on May 20 and May 21, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on May 26 and the last date to raise objections was till May 30, 2023. More related details can be checked on the official site of KEA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON