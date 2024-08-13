KEAM 2024 architecture merit list released at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to download and other details here
KEAM 2024: The architecture merit list has been released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Candidates can download via the direct link given below.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala issued the rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Exams 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination for admission to architecture courses (B.Arch) can check and download the rank list from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK KEAM 2024 MERIT LIST
Notably, the CEE Kerala issued a notice wherein it said, “The rank list for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) course has been prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture and to the marks/grades obtained in Qualifying Examination by the candidates as envisaged in clause 9.7.4 (c) of the Prospectus.”
Further, the CEE Kerala also said that the inclusion of a candidate in the rank list will not entitle him/her to admission to the courses “unless he/she satisfies all the conditions of eligibility as prescribed in the Prospectus.”
Meanwhile, the CEE Kerala has also released the Architecture Provisional Category List. Candidates eligible for various category/community claims for admission to the Architecture (B.Arch) course can check the provisional category list on the Candidate Portal available on the official website.
Notably, as per the CEE Kerala, the category list has been prepared by including those candidates, who have submitted valid documents to prove category/community claims within the stipulated time.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website
