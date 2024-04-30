Kerala SSLC result 2024 Date and Time: Kerala Class 10 results to be declared on May 8 at 3 pm

Kerala State Board (SSLC) has announced that the class 10 results will be announced at 3 pm on May 8, 2024. Students who have attempted the exam and wish to check their scores may do so by visiting the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in. According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students sat for the class 10 exams this year. (PTI)

The evaluation was completed across 70 camps within 14 days, said state general education minister V Sivankutty. According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students sat for the class 10 exams this year.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Steps to check Kerala SSLC results:

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Find the link to check the class 10 result on the home page and click it

A new page opens up and students need to submit the required information

Once the details are submitted, you can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and download the page for future purposes