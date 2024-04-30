 Kerala SSLC result 2024 Date and Time: Kerala Class 10 results to be declared on May 8 at 3 pm - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala SSLC result 2024 Date and Time: Kerala Class 10 results to be declared on May 8 at 3 pm

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2024 05:08 PM IST

The evaluation was completed across 70 camps within 14 days, said state general education minister V Sivankutty.

Kerala State Board (SSLC) has announced that the class 10 results will be announced at 3 pm on May 8, 2024. Students who have attempted the exam and wish to check their scores may do so by visiting the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students sat for the class 10 exams this year. (PTI)
According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students sat for the class 10 exams this year. (PTI)

The evaluation was completed across 70 camps within 14 days, said state general education minister V Sivankutty. According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students sat for the class 10 exams this year.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Steps to check Kerala SSLC results:

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Find the link to check the class 10 result on the home page and click it

A new page opens up and students need to submit the required information

Once the details are submitted, you can view the result on the screen

Verify the details and download the page for future purposes

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / Kerala SSLC result 2024 Date and Time: Kerala Class 10 results to be declared on May 8 at 3 pm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On