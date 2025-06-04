Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, check here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for scrutiny and revaluation can check the results on the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 declared, check here

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 9. An overall pass percentage of 99.5% has been registered this year. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. out of which 4,24,583 students have passed.