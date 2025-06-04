Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 04, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for scrutiny and revaluation can check the results on the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 declared, check here
Direct link to check Kerala SSLC scrutiny result 

Direct link to check Kerala revaluation result 

Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Kerala SSLC at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 9. An overall pass percentage of 99.5% has been registered this year. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. out of which 4,24,583 students have passed.

The Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 9. An overall pass percentage of 99.5% has been registered this year. A total of 426697 students have appeared for the examination in 2964 centres. out of which 4,24,583 students have passed.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 declared at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, check here
Exam and College Guide
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
