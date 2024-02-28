 KTET October Result 2023: Kerala TET results out, link here - Hindustan Times
KTET October Result 2023: Kerala TET results out, link here

KTET October Result 2023: Kerala TET results out, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 28, 2024 08:17 PM IST

KTET October Result 2023 is out. The direct link to check results is given here.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared KTET October Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on December 29 and 30, 2023. The exam on both days was conducted in two shifts- the first from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Direct link to check KTET October Result 2023

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

KTET October Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Kerala TET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on KTET October Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, the results will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

K-TET is conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

The registration process for the Kerala TET was started on November 6 and ended on November 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala TET.

Follow Us On