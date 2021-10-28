MAH CET LLB 5 year results 2021 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH CET LLB 5 year results 2021: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) on Thursday declared the result for MAH LLB (5 years) CET course. Candidates who have appeared for the MAH CET 5 year LLB course can check their results from the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.
CET 2021 How to check MAH 5 years LLB CET results
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on "Result:MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs.(Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2021.
A new pdf page having consolidated results will appear on the screen
Save on computer and check the results
MAH CET for five years integrated LLB course was conducted on October 8.