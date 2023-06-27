Maharashtra SET 2023 results out at setexam.unipune.ac.in, get link here
Jun 27, 2023 09:23 PM IST
MH-SET 2023 results announced on the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.
Maharashtra State Eligibility Test h. Candidates who appeared for the MH SET 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.
The Maharashtra SET 2023 examination was conducted on March 26. Along with the results, the MH SET 2023 final answer keys have also been released.
Direct link to check MH SET 2023 results
Direct link to check MH SET 2023 final answer keys
MH SET 2023 results: Know how to check
Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads,"Result of M-SET held on 26 March 2023"
Key in your login details
your MH SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
