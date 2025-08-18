Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025 declared, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 06:30 pm IST

Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025 has been declared at mscepune.in. The direct link to check is given below. 

The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) has declared the TAIT results 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test can check and download their results from the official website at mscepune.in.

Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025 has been declared. Candidates can download via the direct link here.
Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025 has been declared. Candidates can download via the direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to check their results.

Direct link to check Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025

The scorecards will be available for download until August 31, 2025.

More than 2.28 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, of which 2.11 lakh appeared for the exam.

Candidates who have qualified in TAIT 2025 are eligible for the next steps of the recruitment process, including document verification. Upon successful completion, candidates will be recruited for teaching vacancies in the state.

Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps to download the results when out

  1. Visit the official website at mscepune.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Results.
  3. Enter your Registration Number and Password.
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSCE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
