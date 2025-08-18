Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025 declared, direct link to check here

The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSCE) has declared the TAIT results 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test can check and download their results from the official website at mscepune.in. Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025 has been declared. Candidates can download via the direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number and Password to check their results.

The scorecards will be available for download until August 31, 2025.

More than 2.28 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, of which 2.11 lakh appeared for the exam.

Candidates who have qualified in TAIT 2025 are eligible for the next steps of the recruitment process, including document verification. Upon successful completion, candidates will be recruited for teaching vacancies in the state.

Maharashtra TAIT Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps to download the results when out

Visit the official website at mscepune.in. On the home page, click on the link to check Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Results. Enter your Registration Number and Password. Check your result displayed on the screen. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MSCE.