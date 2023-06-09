State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will announce the MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 results on June 12. The MHT CET results will be released at 11 am. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2023 result date and time: PCM & PCB Group results on June 12(HT file)

“MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 on www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in websites at 11.00 am”, reads the notification.

The PCM group's MHT CET took place from May 9 to May 14 while the PCB group's MHT CET took place from May 15 to May 20.

MHT CET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Next, click on the MHT CET-2023 tab.

Look for the result link

key in your login details

Check and download Maharashtra CET results.

Notification here