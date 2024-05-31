State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced MHT CET Result 2024 date for PCM, PCB groups. The MHT CET scorecards will be released on or before June 12, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET Result 2024 date for PCM, PCB groups announced, check notice here (HT file)

The official notice reads, “As per Report submitted by the Experts the above changes will be incorporated in the database and the result will be processed. MHT-CET-2024 Score card containing percentile Score for the respective Group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidate's in their login on or before 12th June, 2024.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

MHT CET Result 2024: How to check scorecards

To check the scorecards, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MHT CET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET Result 2024 link for PCM, PCB groups on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT-CET-2024 which was conducted from April 22 to April 30, 2024 (PCB Group) and May 2 to May 16, 2024 (PCM Group). The MHT-CET 2024 Examination was conducted in 30 sessions. MHT CET examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Total no of questions used for the above examinations was 5100 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 5100 questions only 47 unique question ID objections are found valid.

The answer key was released on May 21 and the objection window was closed on May 24 for PCB and May 26 for PCM group. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.