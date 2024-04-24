MP Board 10th Result 2024: MPBSE matric results declared, check details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10 results. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Officials shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information along with the declaration of the results.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials conducted a press conference to announce the class 12 board exam results.

Official shared details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information along with the declaration of the results.

The MP Board exam scorecard will contain the following details like name of student, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and Grade/Percentage. The MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year.

Steps to download the results:

Visit mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link for your class

Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

Download and save the page.

