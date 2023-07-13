MPPSC PCS Prelims result out on mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link
MPPSC PCS Prelims Result: Candidates who took the exam can check it by visiting mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced results of the State Service Preliminary Exam (known as MPPSC PCS 2022). Candidates who took the exam can check it by visiting mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The commission has also announced cut-off marks of various categories, which are:
UR Open: 160
UR Female: 158
SC Open: 148
SC Female:138
ST Open and Female: 130
OBC Open: 154
OBC Female: 152
EWS Open: 154
EWS Female: 152
Check the complete list here.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 457 vacancies in various state services. The Preliminary exam was held on May 21.
In the next state of the recruitment drive, selected candidates will appear for PCS Mains and Interview rounds.
Candidates can use the link given below and check their results through roll numbers.
MPPSC PCS Prelims result 2022.
