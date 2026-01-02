MSBTE Result Winter 2025 declared at msbte.ac.in, direct link to check here

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has declared MSBTE Result Winter 2025 on January 2, 2026. All those candidates who have appeared for the winter examination can check the results on the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

The result was announced at 2 pm today. Candidates can check their results on the official website by following the steps given below.

MSBTE Result Winter 2025: How to check 1. Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.

2. Click on MSBTE Result Winter 2025 link will be available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The duration of the Winter 2025 Theory Examination is 18 days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBTE.