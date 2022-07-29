MSBTE summer diploma result announced at msbte.org.in, get link here

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022. Candidates can check the MSBTE summer 2022 Exam Result for AICTE Diploma in Engineering and Pharmacy at the official website at msbte.org.in.

Candidates can check their result through Select Enrollment Number or Seat Number.

Here's the direct link to check MSBTS result 2022.

MSBTE summer diploma result: Know how to check

Visit the official website, msbte.org.in

Click on the MSBTE summer diploma result link

Enter the seat number or the enrolment number

Submit the details

Check your result and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board which regulates Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

