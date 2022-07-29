Home / Education / Exam Results / MSBTE summer diploma result announced at msbte.org.in, get link here

MSBTE summer diploma result announced at msbte.org.in, get link here

exam results
Published on Jul 29, 2022 05:16 PM IST
  • MSBTE Result 2022: MSBTE Summer 2022 Exam Result for AICTE Diploma in Engineering and Pharmacy.
MSBTE summer diploma result announced at msbte.org.in, get link here
MSBTE summer diploma result announced at msbte.org.in, get link here
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, MSBTE, has released the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2022. Candidates can check the MSBTE summer 2022 Exam Result for AICTE Diploma in Engineering and Pharmacy at the official website at msbte.org.in.

Candidates can check their result through Select Enrollment Number or Seat Number.

Here's the direct link to check MSBTS result 2022.

MSBTE summer diploma result: Know how to check

Visit the official website, msbte.org.in

Click on the MSBTE summer diploma result link

Enter the seat number or the enrolment number

Submit the details

Check your result and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board which regulates Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
result
result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out