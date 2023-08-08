Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET PG 2023 round 1 final seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, upload documents till Aug 8

NEET PG 2023 round 1 final seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in, upload documents till Aug 8

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 08, 2023 05:32 PM IST

MCC releases final seat allotment results for NEET PG round 1 counselling. Eligible candidates can check at mcc.nic.in.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the final seat allotment results for the first round of NEET PG counselling today, August 8. Eligible candidates can check the NEET PG 2023 final seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in.

Direct link to check NEET PG round 1 final seat allotment result

“The Reporting for Round 1 of PG / MDS Counselling 2023 has started. Candidates can download their Provisional Allotment letters and proceed for reporting” reads the official website.

The Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2023 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) was released on August 7. Candidates have to update documents by August 8. Candidates have to report/join the allotted institute between August 8 and 14.

NEET PG 2023 round 1 final seat allotment result: Know how to check

Visit the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Next, click on the PG counselling link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the “FINAL RESULT ROUND 1 PG 2023 (MD/MS/DIPLOMA AND DNB)”

Save a copy for future use.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
