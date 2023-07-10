Home / Education / Exam Results / NEST 2023 result out on nestexam.in, steps to check

NEST 2023 result out on nestexam.in, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 12:40 PM IST

NEST 2023 results have been announced. Candidates can check scores on nestexam.in.

Results of the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST result 2023 have been announced. Candidates can now check their scores on the official exam website, nestexam.in.

NEST 2023 exam result out on nestexam.in

The entrance examination was conducted on June 24, 2023 and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023.

Candidates were asked to send their feedback on the answer key till June 30. Question papers and revised keys are now available for download on nestexam.in.

Direct link to check result

How to check NEST 2023 result

Visit the exam website, nestexam.in.

Click on the NEST result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check it and download the page.

The entrance test is conducted for admission to 5-year Integrated MSc Program, at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

For further information related to NEST, candidates can check the official website.

