NICL AO results 2024 released on nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, 265 candidates qualify, direct link to check here

The National Insurance Corporation Limited, NICL, has released the results for the Administrative Officer (Generalist & Specialist) - Scale I - 2023-24 examination. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their scores on the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. NICL AO results 2024 has been released on nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The direct link to check is given here.

As per the list, a total of 265 candidates have been selected for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The qualifying candidates will need to visit their designated office locations between October 28 and November 8, 2024.

Also read: Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies increased to 2080, notice here

The NICL said in an official notice, “Selected candidates are advised to report at any of the specified Office locations as per their convenience for the Medical Test between 28.10.2024 to 08.11.2024 during 11:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on any of the said days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays & Public Holidays) with one Photo-ID (Driving license, PAN Card, Aadhar card, Voter ID, passport, etc.).”

Furthermore, if any candidate fails to report for the pre-employment medical examination within November 8, their candidature will automatically stand cancelled, the NICL stated.

Also read: CBSE announces subject-wise marks distribution for Class 10, 12 board exam papers

The candidates will need to get a photo-ID (Driving License, PAN Card, Aadhar card, Voter ID, Passport, etc.).

Candidates must note that the final selection would be subject to a satisfactory medical report and subsequent verification of a community certificate (in case of reserved candidates) or a disability certificate (in case of PWD candidates).

No travelling expenses will be paid for the medical examination, the NIACL said.

Also read: NIT Jalandhar Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 132 posts at nitj.ac.in, details here

NICL AO Results 2024: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

On the homepage, go to Recruitment section can click on the link titled “RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS (GENERALISTS & SPECIALISTS)”

Click on the result pdf.

Check the result displayed on the screen.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, visit the official website.