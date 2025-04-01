NID result 2025 for DAT BDes prelims out, direct link and mains exam details here

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) result for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) prelims examination, 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the NID DAT result for the BDes prelims examination at admissions.nid.edu. NID DAT result 2025 for BDes prelims out, direct link and mains exam details(Official website, screenshot)

Here is the direct link to check the NID DAT result:

NID DAT BDes prelims result 2025: Direct link to download

Candidates need to use the following login details to check the NID DAT result online:

Email address Date of birth.

This entrance exam is conducted for admission to the following courses and institutes:

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Ahmedabad

Master of Design (M.Des.) at NID Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Bengaluru

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Andhra Pradesh

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Haryana

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Madhya Pradesh

Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) at NID Assam.

About the NID DAT BDes mains examination

In a notification released today, NID said the BDes DAT Mains Studio Test is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025.

The Studio Test will be conducted at NID Ahmedabad, NID Bengaluru, NID Andhra Pradesh, NID Haryana, NID Madhya Pradesh and NID Jorhat.

Candidates shortlisted for DAT Mains will be provided with an interface on the official website to choose a test centre of their choice between 4 pm on Thursday, April 3 and 4 pm on April 6.

“The candidates will have to log-in using their login credentials. The exact timings of the Studio Test and address of the Test Centre will be communicated in the Admit Card,” the official notification read.

It added that the allotment of NID DAT Mains test centres will be on first-cum-first serve basis.

“Once submitted, change in the test centre will not be accommodated. Candidates who fail to submit their test centre preference will be allotted the test centre automatically by the system based on the number of seats available at the respective test centres.”

Check the mains exam notification here.