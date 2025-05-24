NTA JIPMAT 2025 result out, here's how to check scores

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the Jount Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or JIPMAT 2025 results. Candidates who have appeared for the JIPMAT exam can check and download the results from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/. The direct link is given below. NTA has announced the JIPMAT 2025 result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, 14,538 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 12,939 appeared.

Candidates need to use their application numbers and dates of birth to check the result online.

JIPMAT result 2025 direct link

NTA conducted JIPMAT 2025 on April 26, 2025. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper comprised multiple choice questions (MCQs) from the following topics: Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

Ahead of the result announcement, NTA released the JIPMAT provisional answer key on May 1 and invited objections from candidates up to May 2, 2025.

JIPMAT Result 2025: Steps to check marks

1. Go to the official website of JIPMAT at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. Open the result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the result.

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPМАТ) is held for admission to the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Candidates can visit the official websites for further information.