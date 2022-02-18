NTSE Stage 2 2021 final results to be out today at 5pm on ncert.nic.in
The National Council Of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will on Friday, February 18 declare the final results of NTSE Stage 2 2021 examination. The NTSE stage 2 results will be uploaded on the official website of NCERT at 5pm.
Candidates can check the final NTSE Stage 2 results online by visiting https://ncert.nic.in/national-talent-examination.php.
Candidates can login by using their roll number and date of birth.
How to check NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021:
1. Login to the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in
2. Click on the ‘NTSE’ selection link given on the homepage.
3. Click on the link that reads “ NTSE 2021 STAGE 2 Final Result”
4. Enter your roll number, date of birth to login
5. Check NTSE Stage 2 exam score card
6. Download a copy for future reference.
The NTSE Stage 2 examination was conducted on October 24,2021 in 50 cities across 68 centers in the country.