NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 to release today, here’s how to check

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 will be releasing today, February 11, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
Published on Feb 11, 2022 08:24 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT will release NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 on February 11, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the National Talent Search Exam can check the result through the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. 

The Council has already released the provisional result on February 9, 2022 along with OMR sheet. To check the final result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.
  • Click on NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NTSE Stage 2 examination was conducted on October 24, 2021. Those who qualified Stage I examination were eligible to appear for Stage 2 examination. The stage 2 exam was conducted across the country at various exam centres. 

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through NCERT website.

Friday, February 11, 2022
