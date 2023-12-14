close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 out at odishafshgscd.gov.in, link here

Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 out at odishafshgscd.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 14, 2023 02:57 PM IST

Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link is given here.

Odisha Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence have declared Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Odisha Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence at odishafshgscd.gov.in.

Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 out, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 out, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 5877 Fireman vacancies will be filled and 819 Fireman Driver posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to check Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023

Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Odisha Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence at odishafshgscd.gov.in.
  • Click on Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 available on the home oage.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the short-listed candidates are required to attend verification of documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test to be held in Odisha Fire and Disaster Institute, Naraj Cuttack from December 18 onwards. Candidates who will appear for physical measurement and physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official website from December 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Odisha Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out