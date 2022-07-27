OJEE 2022 result out, Shraddharabinda Samantray tops in MBA

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result has been released by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board on July 27 at 11: 30 am. Pritiranjan Ghadai, minister for skill development and technical education declares the results in Bhubaneswar. The OJEE 2022 result is available on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was held from July 4 to 8. A total of 47729 students have been ranked after the exam. This year a total of 47761 candidates had written the OJEE 2022 examination.

The examination was held for 12 vocational courses.

Toppers List

MBA: Shraddharabinda Samantray

MCA: Ishant Nayak topper

B. Pharm: Arup Panda topper

M.Pharm: Sachin Nayak

M. Tech (Civil Engineering): Sanjeev Pradhan

M. Tech (Electronics) : Pankaj Kumar

M. Tech (Mechanical): Rajan Mohapatra

M. Architecture: Shrusti Nangalia

M Plan: Dibyshree Upantnayka Mishra

Electrical Engg: Mithun Adhikari

Mechanical Engineering: Rajan Subankar Mohopatra

For more details check the detailed list of toppers is given below:

OJEE 2022 Result declared

( With inputs from Debabrata mohanty )