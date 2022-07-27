Home / Education / Exam Results / OJEE Result 2022 out at ojee.nic.in, Here's the direct link to check
  • OJEE 2022 Result has been released by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board.
Odisha JEE Result 2022 out at ojee.nic.in, Here's the direct link to check(Ht file)
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 12:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Result has been released by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board on July 27 at 11: 30 am. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check the OJEE result on the official website at ojee.nic.in and odishajee.nic.in.

This year around 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance test last month. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was held from July 4 to 8.

Here's the direct link to download the OJEE rank card.

OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

Click on OJEE 2022 rank card link rank card link

Key in your log in credentials

OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download rank card, and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

odisha jee result
Thursday, July 28, 2022
