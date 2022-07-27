OJEE result 2022 declared at ojee.nic.in
- OJEE 2022 result has been announced today, July 27 at 11: 30 am.
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been announced today, July 27 at 11: 30 am. Candidates who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at ojee.nic.in and/or odishajee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE 2022 rank card through their log in credentials.
This year over 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance.
OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card
Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2022 result link
Key in your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen
Download rank card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics