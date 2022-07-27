OJEE result 2022 declared at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been announced today, July 27 at 11: 30 am. Candidates who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at ojee.nic.in and/or odishajee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE 2022 rank card through their log in credentials.

This year over 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance.

Direct link here

OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2022 result link

Key in your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download rank card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.