PSEB 10th Result 2024 Date and Time: Punjab Board Class 10 results on April 18

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18, 2024. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 18, 2024.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a press release by PSEB, the class 10th results will be declared at noon on April 18, 2024. Results can be checked on the official website on April 19. Students can check their results at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

This year's Class 10 board examination started on February 13, 2024, and ended on March 5, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres in a single shift on all days—from 11 a.m. to 2.15 p.m. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB 10th board examination in the state.

Steps to check results:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future needs