PSEB Class 8 Result 2024: Punjab Board class 8 results declared
Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 8 Result 2024 on April 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Punjab Board Class 8 board examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
The PSEB 8th results were announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, division-wise pass percentage, toppers and other details were also shared.
All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.
Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
Click on PSEB Class 12 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
