Rajasthan High Court JJA, JA& Clerk Grade II results announced at hcraj.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 11, 2023 06:31 PM IST

Rajasthan High Court JJA JA Clerk Grade II results released today at hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court has released the final result for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant , Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade-ll for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy & District Courts. Candidates can check their results on the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court JJA JA Clerk Grade II results announced at hcraj.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Direct link to check the result

The selected candidates have to appear for document verification from June 27 to July 2.

Rajasthan High Court JJA JA Clerk Grade II result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Latest Updates

Next, click on the “Final Result along with notice for submission of institution wise preferences and schedule of document verification of joint recruitment to the post of JJA JA Clerk Grade II 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take the print for future reference.

