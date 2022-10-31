Home / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result releasing tomorrow, know how to check

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result releasing tomorrow, know how to check

exam results
Published on Oct 31, 2022 07:37 PM IST

Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) result 2022 rekeasing tomorrow.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result releasing tomorrow(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) result 2022 will be announced tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Candidates can check Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result on the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in. The exam result will be announced in the afternoon.

This year a total of 599294 candidates appeared in this examination.

The Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 result date, time has been announced by the State Education Minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla through his official Twitter handle.

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Check Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result

Take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
