Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result releasing tomorrow, know how to check

The Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) result 2022 will be announced tomorrow, November 1, 2022. Candidates can check Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result on the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in. The exam result will be announced in the afternoon.

This year a total of 599294 candidates appeared in this examination.

The Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 result date, time has been announced by the State Education Minister, Dr Bulaki Das Kalla through his official Twitter handle.

प्री डी एल एड परीक्षा 2022 का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दिनांक 1 नवंबर 2022 को दोपहर बाद जारी किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा में 599294 अभ्यार्थी सम्मलित हुए। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) October 31, 2022

Rajasthan Pre DELEd Exam 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Check Rajasthan Pre DELEd exam result

Take print out for future reference.

