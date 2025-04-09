Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 released at rajpsp.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Directorate of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, released the Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 on April 9, 2025. Parents, guardians, and candidates can check the lottery result for admission on the official website at rajpsp.nic.in. Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 released at rajpsp.nic.in, link to check

Only those children who have applied online and are eligible are included in the priority order selection.

The priority order has been provided to eligible children, and the rejection reason has also been shared with the children found ineligible.

After the lottery, it is necessary to report to the desired school by filling the application form. The last date to report to the schools is by April 15, 2025.

Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website at rajpsp.nic.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online reporting by parents (change in school selection order) can be done from April 9 to April 15, 2025. The correction window to change or rectify the documents will open on April 9 and close on April 24, 2025. The remaining applications will be auto-verified on April 22, 2025.

The first round of seat allotment is scheduled from May 9 to July 15, 2025. The second round of seat allotment process is scheduled from July 16 to August 5, 2025.

Eligible students will be selected for PP 3 (ages 3-4) and Class 1 (ages 6-7) through a lottery-based system. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of theDirectorate of Elementary Education, Rajasthan.