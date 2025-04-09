Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 released at rajpsp.nic.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 09, 2025 01:20 PM IST

Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 declared. The direct link to check result is given here. 

The Directorate of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, released the Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 on April 9, 2025. Parents, guardians, and candidates can check the lottery result for admission on the official website at rajpsp.nic.in.

Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 released at rajpsp.nic.in, link to check
Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 released at rajpsp.nic.in, link to check

Only those children who have applied online and are eligible are included in the priority order selection.

The priority order has been provided to eligible children, and the rejection reason has also been shared with the children found ineligible.

After the lottery, it is necessary to report to the desired school by filling the application form. The last date to report to the schools is by April 15, 2025.

Direct link to check Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 

Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website at rajpsp.nic.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online reporting by parents (change in school selection order) can be done from April 9 to April 15, 2025. The correction window to change or rectify the documents will open on April 9 and close on April 24, 2025. The remaining applications will be auto-verified on April 22, 2025.

The first round of seat allotment is scheduled from May 9 to July 15, 2025. The second round of seat allotment process is scheduled from July 16 to August 5, 2025.

Eligible students will be selected for PP 3 (ages 3-4) and Class 1 (ages 6-7) through a lottery-based system. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of theDirectorate of Elementary Education, Rajasthan.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan RTE Lottery Result 2025 released at rajpsp.nic.in, direct link to check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On