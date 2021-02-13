The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday declared the results of the RBI Assistant 2019 final examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the RBI Assistant main examination can check their results online at rbi.org.in .

The bank conducted the recruitment drive to fill 926 vacancies of Assistants in various offices of the Bank.

The Bank had conducted the RBI Assistant preliminary examination on February 14 and 15, 2020. The results of which were announced on March 17, 2020.

How to check RBI Assistant final result 2019:

Visit the official website at rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the "Opportunities@RBI" appearing at the bottom

A new page will appear on the display screen

On the webpage, go to the current vacancies section and click on the results tab

The result links for various states in the RBI Assistant recruitment will be displayed on the screen

Click on the desired link

The RBI Assistant final result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.