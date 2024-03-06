 RBI Assistant Result 2023 declared, direct link to check here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / RBI Assistant Result 2023 declared, direct link to check here

RBI Assistant Result 2023 declared, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 06, 2024 05:45 PM IST

RBI Assistant Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here.

Reserve Bank of India has declared RBI Assistant Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for main online examination can check the results through the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Result 2023 declared, direct link to check here
RBI Assistant Result 2023 declared, direct link to check here

The written examination was conducted on December 31, 2024. The duration of the main examination was 135 minutes. For every wrong answer, ¼ marks has been deducted. Those candidates who qualified the prelims exam were called edud to appear for the main examination.

Those candidates who have qualified for the written test will have to appear for the language proficiency test.

Direct link to check RBI Assistant Result 2023

RBI Assistant Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.
  • Click on the opportunities link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on results link.
  • Again a new page will open.
  • Click on RBI Assistant Result 2023 link available on the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the PDF file.
  • Check the roll number and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment drive is being held for 450 Assistant vacancies in the Reserve Bank of India. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBI.

