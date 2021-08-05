RBI JE result 2021: Marks of online exam held on March 8 released at rbi.org.in

RBI JE marks 2021: Reserve Bank of India has released the marks of candidates who had appeared in the online examination held on March 8, 2021. The examination was held for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – Panel Year 2019.

Here is the direct link to check marks of RBI JE exam held on March 8.

RBI JE Result 2021: How to check marks

• Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

• Click on opportunities link and a new page will open

• Go to current vacancies and then on results

• Click on 'Recruitment for the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – Panel Year 2019'

• Click on 'Click here for display of marks'

Login with your credentials and marks will be displayed on the screen

Reserve Bank of India had declared RBI Junior Engineer (JE) exam Result 2021 on July 2. A provisional list was released, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), and being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) in the month of February 2021. The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 48 vacancies, out of which, 24 vacancies were for Junior Engineer (Civil), and 24 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).